Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $30.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.