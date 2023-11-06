Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSCT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 2,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,965. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $50.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

