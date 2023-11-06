Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $52.91. 23,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

