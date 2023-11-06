Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Omnicell (OMCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL):

11/3/2023 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

11/3/2023 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2023 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

10/24/2023 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/5/2023 – Omnicell is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Omnicell Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

