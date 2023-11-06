Investment Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

