Investment Partners LTD. Buys 183 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.12 on Monday, hitting $635.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $469.61 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $250.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

