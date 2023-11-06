Investment Partners LTD. Buys 4,595 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. 602,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

