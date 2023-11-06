Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $369.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,537,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,715,352. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

