Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.38. 535,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

