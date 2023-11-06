Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,783. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

