Investment Partners LTD. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

