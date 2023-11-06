Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.35.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $6.20 on Monday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.