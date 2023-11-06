Investment Partners LTD. Invests $223,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $129,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,969 shares of company stock worth $65,660,709 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $173.27. 471,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,872. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

