Investment Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 560.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.37. 264,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,310. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

