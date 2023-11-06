Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.41. 157,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,413. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

