Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,731. The stock has a market cap of $175.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

