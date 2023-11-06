Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $275.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,297. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

