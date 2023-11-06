Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,373 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. 3,526,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,005. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

