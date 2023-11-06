Investment Partners LTD. Sells 2,636 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 14,676,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,280,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

