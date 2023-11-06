Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,203 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

