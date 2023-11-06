Investment Partners LTD. Sells 357 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,469. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

