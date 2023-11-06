Investment Partners LTD. Sells 386 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock remained flat at $164.66 during midday trading on Monday. 1,402,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,973. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

