Investment Partners LTD. Sells 469 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

BMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 2,936,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,440,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

