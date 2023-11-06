Investment Partners LTD. Sells 559 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

