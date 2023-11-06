Investment Partners LTD. Sells 600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $1,361,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,488,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.01. 726,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,982. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

