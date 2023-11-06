Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 2,114 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. 180,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. YETI has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.