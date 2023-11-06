Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 836% compared to the typical volume of 481 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN remained flat at $3.16 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 164,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.40. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,556 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after buying an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

