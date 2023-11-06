iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,158 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.76% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $91,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,370. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- There’s nothing Artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Spirit Realty deal rattles REITs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.