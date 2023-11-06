iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,158 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.76% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $91,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,370. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.