iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEI stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $113.33. 745,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

