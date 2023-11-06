iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,482 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $49.80. 109,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.