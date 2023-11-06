iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $52.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.