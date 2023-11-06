iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $79,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. 10,378,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

