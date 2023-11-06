iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 108,657 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,378,239 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

