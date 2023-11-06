iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,683,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.31. 1,174,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.