iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.97. The stock had a trading volume of 193,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average is $253.63. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

