iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,802,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 408,994 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

