iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 1,454,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

