iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 292,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 697,215 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.27.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

