iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

