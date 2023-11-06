iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 606,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,968. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.