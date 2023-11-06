iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 83,192 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $61.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

