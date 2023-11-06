iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,474. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

