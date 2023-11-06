iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the first quarter worth about $367,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

