iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.