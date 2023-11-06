iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,706,694 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

