iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,184 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

