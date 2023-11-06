iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,127,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,184 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.