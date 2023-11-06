iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,429,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 219,786 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

