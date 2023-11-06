iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,194. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

