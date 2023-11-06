iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.74. 328,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,561. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

